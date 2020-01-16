BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox ownership seemingly went out of its way Wednesday to make one point over and over and over again regarding MLB’s investigation into their use of video to steal signs in 2018: Wait until it’s complete.

“Regarding the ongoing investigation here in Boston, MLB is doing a thorough investigation, as thorough as the Houston investigation, and we believe that all pertinent facts will be ascertained,” owner John Henry said Wednesday at a press conference to address their split with manager Alex Cora. “We would ask that everyone reserve judgement until MLB completes its investigation, and determines whether rules were violated.”

Keep in mind that the investigation is still in its early stages, but from what I’ve heard, MLB hasn’t found much. At least so far.

Now that could simply mean Boston’s scheme wasn’t as serious as the one the Houston Astros were up to in 2017. There’s still a ways to go, and a lot could still be uncovered.

And it still doesn’t change the fact that the Red Sox are without a manager after letting Cora go due to his involvement in the Astros schemes. That hurts the Sox in so many ways, especially with pitchers and catchers less than a month away from reporting to spring training.

But it could mean less harsh penalties when it comes to draft picks and fines, which would be huge for the Sox. In addition to manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow getting a year suspension (both were fired by the Astros), Houston was fined $5 million and lost a first- and second-round pick in the 2020 and 2021 drafts. Losing that kind of draft capital would be a massive blow to Chaim Bloom’s task of rebuilding the barren Boston farm system.

Again, it’s early, but there’s perhaps a glimmer of hope during these dark times for the Red Sox and their fans.