Potential Quarterback Options If Patriots Want To Draft Tom Brady's Successor In AprilMaybe Brady will be back. Maybe he won't. Regardless, here are some QB options if the Patriots have their eye on the future.

Carlos Beltran Out As Mets Manager In Wake Of Astros Cheating ScandalThe Red Sox have some more competition in their managerial search, with the Astros' 2017 cheating scandal claiming another manager on Thursday.

Bruins Place Tuukka Rask On IR; Recall Dan Vladar, Karson Kuhlman From ProvidenceTuukka Rask won't be in net for the Bruins for at least the next seven days.

Report: Patriots' Monti Ossenfort To Interview With Browns For Vacant GM JobJosh McDaniels ended up not leaving Foxboro for Cleveland. But another member of the Patriots organization could be making that move this offseason.

Roche: Sources Say MLB Hasn't Found Much In Red Sox InvestigationIt’s early, but there’s perhaps a glimmer of hope during these dark times for the Red Sox and their fans.