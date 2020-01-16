CBSN BostonWatch Now
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Harvard University has lifted a “shelter in place” order after there was a report of a man with a gun in the area of the Smith Campus Center Thursday afternoon. The school and Cambridge said the suspect is now in custody.

 

Cambridge police said officers are in Harvard Square after a man reportedly lifted his shirt and displayed a gun in his waistband.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody, police said.

