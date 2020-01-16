CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Harvard University has lifted a “shelter in place” order after there was a report of a man with a gun in the area of the Smith Campus Center Thursday afternoon. The school and Cambridge said the suspect is now in custody.
Harvard Alert: The individual has been apprehended and is in custody. The shelter in place is lifted.
Cambridge police said officers are in Harvard Square after a man reportedly lifted his shirt and displayed a gun in his waistband.
Update 2: The suspect described by involved parties has been located and in custody with Officers.
Officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody, police said.
