BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask won’t be in net for the Bruins for at least the next seven days. Boston placed the netminder on IR on Thursday, after Rask suffered a concussion after taking an elbow to the head from Columbus rookie Emil Bemstron on Tuesday.
The good news for the Bruins is they only have three games left before the All-Star break, and after that the team will enjoy their bye week. That should give Rask a good chunk of time to get right while not missing many games.
For the season, Rask is 17-4-6 with a 2.27 goals against average and a .925 save percentage. He was named to the All-Star squad, but said earlier this week he would skip out on the festivities to rest and spend time with his family.
With Rask on the shelf, Jaroslav Halak will assume the duties as Boston’s No. 1 goaltender. Dan Vladar has been called up from Providence on an emergency basis to serve as Halak’s backup. In 12 appearances with the Providence Bruins, Vladar owns a 6-5-0 record with 1.84 goals against average and .935 save percentage.
Boston also announced that forward Karson Kuhlman has been recalled from Providence. Kuhlman has appeared in 19 career games with Boston this season, tallying three goals and two assists. He has two goals and one assist in his four games for Providence.