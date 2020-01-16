



BOSTON (CBS) – Remember winter? Remember when snow was a thing? Those early December snowstorms seem like eons ago. Winter has taken a major respite over the past several weeks, in fact, through the first half of January, Boston is averaging the second warmest on record with an astounding 12 degrees above average per day! Any true New Englander knows that it is WAY too early to stick a fork in winter, we have been fooled too many times into that old trick. In fact, many feel as though the warmer we get, the more we will “pay” later in winter, as if Mother Nature deals in some sort of strange karma.

Well, it appears that our payment has come due. I wouldn’t say that we are going to pay in full for the recent warmth, but we are about to take a big step back towards winter, at least for the short term.

BITTER COLD

After spending 24 of the last 25 days with temperature being above average, times are about to change. Bitterly cold air will begin pouring in Thursday evening.

Temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday morning. Combine that with wind gusts over 40 mph and you get wind chill readings between 0 and -10 degrees as you step outside in the morning And, there won’t be much of a recovery during the day either.

Highs on Friday will stay well below freezing, mainly in the 20s and some areas well north and west will remain in the teens all day long.

WEEKEND SNOW

After another cold day on Saturday, a shield of snow will move in late in the afternoon. Snow will begin to fall between 4 and 7 p.m. from west to east across southern New England. This will be a very quick burst of snow, lasting only about 6-to-8 hours, tapering off to flurries around midnight.

There will also be a mix and change to rain in areas south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, so snowfall amounts will be lighter and in many cases, washed away in those areas.

The storm is long gone by Sunday morning, just a few remaining sprinkles or flurries in the air.

HOW MUCH?

A coating to 2 inches: South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands, mostly washed away by a fairly quick change to rain.

2-to-4 inches: North of Plymouth up to Boston, including most of Norfolk County and northern Plymouth and Bristol counties, also directly down the Mass Pike area from Boston to Worcester. A change to rain here will compact the snow quite a bit.

3-to-6 inches: All areas north of the Pike, this includes northern Worcester County, most of Middlesex and Essex counties and southern New Hampshire.

OTHER CONCERNS

This one is basically just a quick hitting thump of snow, no wind or coastal concerns. The main hazard will be slippery road conditions Saturday evening and night due to a light to moderate snow accumulation.

WHAT’S NEXT?

No big storms in sight after this weekend, but temperatures are likely to be below average for most of next week. So any snow accumulation that remains on Sunday will likely stick around for a while.

