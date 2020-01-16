CBSN BostonWatch Now
BILLERICA (CBS) – A truck that crashed and landed on its side in Billerica was leaking heating oil Thursday morning. It happened at about 10:30 a.m. at Salem Road and Gray Street.

Police said no one was hurt in the crash, but it caused a “big mess.” A photo posted to social media showed oil all over the road. Another car in the photo appeared to have front-end damage.

The crash closed part of Andover Road. Drivers were told to expect delays and seek alternate roads.

