Comments
BILLERICA (CBS) – A truck that crashed and landed on its side in Billerica was leaking heating oil Thursday morning. It happened at about 10:30 a.m. at Salem Road and Gray Street.
Police said no one was hurt in the crash, but it caused a “big mess.” A photo posted to social media showed oil all over the road. Another car in the photo appeared to have front-end damage.
Big mess folks #Billerica pic.twitter.com/cger9P4B19
— Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) January 16, 2020
The crash closed part of Andover Road. Drivers were told to expect delays and seek alternate roads.