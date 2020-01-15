Red Sox Trade Sam Travis For Jeffrey Springs, A Left-Handed RelieverIn a day where a press conference to address the "parting of ways" with manager Alex Cora was the main story, the Red Sox made a baseball move.

Bill Vinovich Named Super Bowl Referee, Despite Stain Of Infamous Missed Pass Interference In Saints-RamsThe NFL has tabbed referee Bill Vinovich to be the referee for Super Bowl LIV, according to Football Zebras. If that name doesn't sound familiar, then you're probably not a fan of the New Orleans Saints.

Red Sox Brass 'Absolutely' Believes They Beat Dodgers Fair And Square In 2018 World SeriesIn the wake of Tuesday's mutual decision that Alex Cora was no longer the man to lead the Red Sox, the Boston brass addressed their decision and the club's future at Fenway Park on Wednesday. At least they tried to, but they really couldn't -- and wouldn't -- say much.

A Very Brief Appreciation Of Luke KuechlyLuke Kuechly had Hall of Fame talent. That was on display quite a bit when the played the Patriots in 2017.

Jayson Tatum Getting A Night Off Against PistonsThe Boston Celtics will visit the best team in basketball on Thursday night, but first they have to get through a home game against the lowly Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Sounds like the ideal night to give Jayson Tatum a breather.