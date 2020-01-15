BOSTON (CBS) — In a day where a press conference to address the “parting of ways” with manager Alex Cora was the main story, the Red Sox made a baseball move.
The team traded first baseman/outfield Sam Travis to Texas, in exchange for left-handed reliever Jeffrey Springs.
The team also designated left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner for assignment.
Springs, 27, has made 43 appearances (two starts) over the last two seasons for Texas. After posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.438 WHIP in 2018, his numbers ballooned to a 6.40 ERA and a 1.887 WHIP last season.
Springs was a 30th-round selection by the Rangers in the 2015 draft. He went 14-17 with a 3.65 ERA and 1.195 WHIP in five minor league seasons, including a 4-2 record and 3.08 ERA at Triple-A.
Travis, 26, got the most big league action of his career last year, playing in 59 games. He batted just .215 with a .656 OPS, though, hitting six home runs, four doubles and one triple. He struck out 36 times while drawing just 11 walks. In his career (111 games), he owns a .230 batting average and .659 OPS.