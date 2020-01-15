BOSTON (CBS) – Carly Copley, the former canine ambassador at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston has passed away, months after retirement.
The popular black labrador retriever died Sunday and was just nine years old, according to the Boston Globe.
The hotel adopted Carly from the Animal Rescue League of Boston in 2013 and she took over for the hotel’s first canine ambassador, Catie Copley, who died in 2017. Fairmont doorman Michael Eades was Carly’s partner at the hotel. After she retired in October, she stayed with his family.
Cori Copley took over for Carly in the fall.
“Although we are deeply saddened by this loss, we hope everyone will join us in celebrating her memory and the special role she played in our lives, and the lives of our guests. We will miss Carly greatly!,” the hotel said in a Facebook post.
Donations in Carly’s name can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.