METHUEN (CBS) – Two people were thrown from a car and seriously hurt in a crash in Methuen late Monday night.
The 2006 Audi convertible went off Route 113, hit a rock wall, went airborne and then slammed into a tree just around 10:40 p.m.
The two people in the car, 19-year-old Matthew Spanner and 22-year-old Gabriel Hernandez, both of Methuen, were ejected. One of them ended up trapped under the Audi. Both were rushed to the hospital. Hernandez is in critical condition, police said.
A K-9 unit was also called in to search the area.
“One of the occupants appears to have some head injuries and said there were two people in the car, then 5, then 3. The dog is just a precautionary measure to make sure we don’t have a victim either thrown into the woods or wandering aimlessly,” said Police Captain Randy Haggar.
No one else was found and police don’t believe there are any other victims.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.