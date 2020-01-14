BOSTON (CBS) — Kevin Faulk has a trio of Super Bowl rings from his illustrious career with the New England Patriots. He can now add a college national championship to his collection.
Faulk is now enjoying success in his second career as the director of player development at his alma mater, LSU. He was on the sidelines Monday night as the top-ranked Tigers defeated Clemson 42-25 to cap off a perfect 15-0 season with a championship.
Faulk was a star out of the LSU backfield from 1995-98, leaving the school as its all-time leading rusher with 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns. He was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft, and spent his entire 13-year career in New England. He played in four Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots, and finished his career as the franchise’s leader with 12,349 all-purpose yards.
Now the 43-year-old passes his football wisdom on to the young football minds in Louisiana, working mostly with LSU’s freshman, helping them adapt to the college life and balance it with football. Given the results of Monday night’s title game, he’s doing a pretty good job.