DANVERS (CBS) – A driver was critically hurt after his SUV ran off a road and crashed late Tuesday morning in Danvers.
Massachusetts State Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle on Route 1 south, went off the road and landed on Route 62, where it appears to have slammed into a guardrail before ending up heavily damaged underneath an overpass.
The front end and windshield of the SUV were both smashed after the crash.
Danvers Police told WBZ-TV the driver, an unidentified man, was the only person in the car at the time. State Police said he was rushed to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with life-threatening injuries.
One lane of Route 62 was closed after the crash.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.