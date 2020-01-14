



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police Officer Christopher Curtis was in court Monday facing charges for a road rage incident in March, 2019. Prosecutors say Curtis approached another driver on I-93 in Stoneham and nearly pushed the driver into the median.

A week later that driver received a citation in the mail for $790, and it included a handwritten note that read, “try fighting this.. I dare you.” It went on to say, “what happens when you try and run an officers truck off the road on 93-S. Hope it was worth it. See you in court.”

The driver reported the citation and State Police referred it to the Boston Police anti-corruption division. Investigators say the ticket didn’t have a legible signature, and it was made to appear as if it was from State Police, but it was written on a citation from a ticket book issued to officer Curtis, of the Boston Police Department.

Investigators say he denied being on I-93 at the time of the incident, but investigators were able to pull cell phone data that placed him there.

When confronted with more evidence, prosecutors say Curtis, “remember[ed] completely” and became absurd in his explanations. Investigators say he eventually admitted to looking up the other driver’s information and sending the fake ticket with the menacing note.

While Curtis admitted to sending that note to the other driver, he told investigators he never meant to mail it with the ticket. He said it was meant to be a joke sent to another officer.

Based on his actions, Curtis is now facing charges including forgery, witness intimidation and misleading an investigation.

Curtis has been with Boston Police Department since 2017. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay.