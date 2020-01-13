Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A new study identifies at least one way that companies can help women lead.
Researchers at the University of Exeter Business School found that many women do not feel encouraged in their workplace and therefore don’t feel like they should strive for leadership positions. Also, women are less likely than men to promote their own abilities.
But the study found that if women’s achievements are highlighted publically so that their colleagues know they are doing well, they are more likely to step up and lead.
They say this holds true for both men and women in mixed-gender workplaces. When they are acknowledged publically for doing good work, the most capable male and female leaders emerge.