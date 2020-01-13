



BOSTON (CBS) — The lack of a potent tight end or a great receiving corps dominated the storylines about how and why the 2019 Patriots failed to win a playoff game. While those were valid concerns, the loss of David Andrews just before the season began was an equally if not larger problem that the Patriots could not overcome.

The 27-year-old center was diagnosed with blood clots in his lung in August, a diagnosis which ended his entire 2019 season. Ted Karras (and James Ferentz for a game) filled in for Andrews, but the cohesion of the offensive line took a major hit with Andrew’s diagnosis.

Andrews, though, has a positive outlook for the upcoming season, telling a group of people at a Patriots charity event that he is hopeful that he’ll be able to play in 2020.

“Hopefully, I should have a bunch of doctor’s appointments here in February and get all that cleared up and be good to go for next year,” Andrews told the crowd, as seen in video shared on Twitter by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Andrews told the group that he spent the season doing whatever he could to help his teammates.

“This was the first year that I have not played football. I was diagnosed with blood clots this summer. So I unfortunately had to be out this whole year, which was unfortunate,” he said. “It was kind of a different year for me, a different role, I guess. I tried to do things, help out the guys, just being there as a voice and helping things out with some of my experiences, trying to see what I can see and help them out.”

Prior to this season, Andrews had started 57 regular-season games and nine playoff games in his career, winning Super Bowls in 2016 and 2018.

“I’m not ready to be done playing football,” Andrews also said, according to Reiss. “If there is any chance I can go play football, that’s what I’m going to do. You really take pride in being out there and that’s what I want to do. I want to play football. Maybe coach some day, but not for a long time.”