BOSTON (CBS) — A puppy and a cat up for adoption from Buddy Dog Humane Society in Sudbury were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Kato is a five-month-old German Shephard mix who could grow into a 75-pound dog. He is a smart, high energy puppy who is doing well with potty-training.
Kato is a sweet dog who came from a family with five and six-year-old children. He would do best in a home with older children who can help take part in his training. His perfect family is highly active and one person stays home with him during the day. He wouldn’t do well with long hours by himself.
Bernie is a cat who was rescued from the streets by a woman who cannot take him when she moves cross-country. He is very relaxed and despite the fact that he is FIV-positive, he would be fine with other cats. Bernie is so easy-going that he would also be good with dogs and children.
It’s important Bernie stays indoors and goes to the vet regularly.
Buddy Dog Humane Society is open six days a week and no appointment is necessary.
For more information, visit the Buddy Dog Humane Society’s website.