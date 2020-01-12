Comments
FALL RIVER (CBS) — A 25-year-old Fall River man died after he was stabbed around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said. Two people were arrested in connection with his death.
According to the D.A., police responded to the parking lot of a housing complex on Bay Road and found Jorge Vieria injured. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died.
Nathan Silva, 23, of New Bedford, was arrested at the Motel 6 in Seekonk Saturday night and charged with murder. Jessica, 27, of Fall River, was arrested and charged with accessory to murder after the fact. They will be arraigned in Fall River District Court on Monday.
No other information is available at this time.