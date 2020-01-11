Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — One man was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Boston Saturday night. Police said they responded to Normandy and Washington streets in Dorchester around 8:25 p.m.
Both men were rushed to nearby hospitals. Treshawn Boyd, 19, of Boston, was declared dead and the other man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.