NEW YORK (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal 1:33 into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Jake DeBrusk and John Moore scored, and Tuukka Rask stopped 35 shots to help the Bruins win their third straight. Boston also improved to 7-1-5 in its last 13 games.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Scott Mayfield also scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov had 30 saves.

With the Islanders’ Brock Nelson off for tripping in the extra period and Boston on its second power play of the game, Bergeron got a pass from Torey Krug in the left circle and beat Varlamov on the blocker side. It gave the Bruins a goal with the man advantage for the 13th straight game.

New York, which snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Bruins in a 3-2 shootout win at Boston on Dec. 19, has now lost nine straight meetings at home.

Moore gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead as he fired a slap shot from the left point just inside the blue line that went between Varlamov’s skates and in for his second at 5:48 of the third.

Barzal tied it for the Islanders less than four minutes later. Josh Bailey picked up a loose puck, skated up the left side and found Barzal streaking to the net, and the star center tipped his teammate’s pass past Rask for his 17th at 9:33.

With the Islanders leading 1-0, Beauvillier had a chance to add to the lead off a pass from Barzal, but Rask made a nice right pad save a little more than five minutes into the second period.

DeBrusk tied it off the rebound of a shot by Charlie McAvoy with the puck deflecting off Mayfield’s skate and over Varlamov at 8:33 of the middle period. It was Debrusk’s 14th and came on Boston’s 10th shot of the game.

With the Bruins on a power play, Varlamov made a diving save to his right to deny David Pastrnak’s wraparound try with 5:13 left, drawing chants of “Var-ly! Var-ly!” from the home crowd. Varlamov had another nice save on a try by Brad Marchand 24 seconds later.

The Islanders controlled play for much of the first period, outshooting the Bruins 14-5 over the first 20 minutes.

Mayfield got the Islanders on the scoreboard 4;36 into the game. Barzal brought the puck around the back of the net, and found Mayfield in the right slot with a pass from the left corner, and the defenseman fired a long shot past Rask for his career-high fifth goal.

Rask had to make several nice saves to keep it a one-goal game.

NOTES: Pastrnak snapped 12-game point streak in which he had nine goals and 10 assists. He had also scored a goal in four straight. … Krug appeared in his 500th regular-season game. … Boston C Sean Kuraly played in his 200th game. … The Bruins are 8-3-1 in their last 12 on the road. … The Islanders went 0 for 1 on the power play to extend their streak without a goal with the man advantage to 0 for 13 over the last nine games. … New York, splitting games between two arenas for the second straight season, were back at Barclays Center for the first time since a 2-0 win over Columbus on Nov. 30 and dropped to 4-0-2 in Brooklyn. … Barzal ended a seven-game goal-scoring drought.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Philadelphia on Monday night.

Islanders: At the New York Rangers on Monday night.

