LEXINGTON (CBS) — Kids in Lexington raised money on Saturday to help people fighting the wildfires in Australia. A group took advantage of the warm weather and set up a candy stand at Depot Square.
They were able to raise $1,000 for the Australian branch of the World Wildlife Fund. That was matched by a personal donation, making a total of $2,000 for the animal relief effort in Australia.
Ten-year-old Noah Lachowitz explained, “I was just watching the news one day and I saw that like half a billion animals died there and I asked my mom if we could do something and then we had the idea to do this.”
Thirteen-year-old Emma Lachowitz added, “We felt really bad for the people there experiencing it and the animals that are experiencing it, so we just want to help and make a little bit of a difference.”