



WORCESTER (CBS) – “This table right here is where Be Like Brit started,” said Cherylann Gengel, pointing to a table inside her Foundation’s headquarters. “This was our kitchen table at our home.”

A decade later, Be Like Brit is bustling with activity in a donated Worcester office packed with donated supplies. It’s also a lifeline to a desperate community. It was all inspired by Cherylann and Len Gengel’s daughter Britney, who at 19, was killed in an earthquake during a service trip in Haiti. Sunday marks ten years.

“I have my moments. I really do have my moments,” said Cherylann. “I just didn’t know that I’d have to live my life without my daughter.”

WBZ was with the Gengels in 2010 when they were first told she was rescued. Then in a cruel twist, that turned out to be a mistake. Len Gengel called a news conference when he got the news. “It’s just unimaginable,” he cried.

“When the phone rang, we didn’t want to answer the phone because we knew what was going to happen,” said Cherylann. “We just didn’t want it to happen. But then we received it and, we just got through the day, not even the day. We really just got through that moment.”

Today a phrase is painted on the wall of the Be Like Brit Foundation headquarters. It’s a text Britney sent hours before she was killed. “I want to move here and start an orphanage myself,” it says in part. That wish became her parents’ dream.

With the help of generous donations and volunteers, the organization built an earthquake-proof orphanage in the shape of a “B” for Brit. It’s home to 33 boys and 33 girls, representing the 33 days it took search crews to find her. They’ve also built 145 small houses for families nearby.

Cherylann says Be Like Brit really does live up to its name. “She wanted to help people. All through her life she was just a voice for people who didn’t have one.”

This Sunday, a documentary of Britney’s story is set to premier. You can watch it at the foundations website belikebrit.org.