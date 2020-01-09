Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Many people feel better when they exercise to music, and now there’s science to back it up. Researchers in Australia reviewed nearly 140 studies between 1911 and 2017 and found numerous benefits to listening to music while exercising.
The mental impact? It can help distract us from muscle pain and fatigue and make the workout seem easier and more fun. But it also has physiologic effects like improving oxygen consumption, which reflects better performance.
They found faster music and working out to the beat offered the greatest benefits.
Bottom line? No matter what type of music you like, put it on and get to working out.