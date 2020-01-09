CBSN BostonWatch Now
SAUGUS (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police took a stabbing suspect into custody at gunpoint during the Thursday morning commute on Route 1 in Saugus.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near the shopping plaza that includes Skechers, Vitamin Shoppe and Starbucks.

State Police on Route 1 in Saugus after the incident Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Traffic was briefly stopped following the incident, but began to flow again when cruisers moved off the road into the plaza parking lot.

State Police said the 32-year-old Revere man was driving a stolen car. He is a suspect in a “non-fatal domestic stabbing” that happened overnight in Revere.

His identity was not released because he was involved in a domestic violence case.

Police said the man was stabbed at this home on Jordan Street in Revere early Thursday. (WBZ-TV)

Revere Police responded to Jordan Street around midnight for the reported stabbing. One man was taken to the hospital.

State Police said a trooper saw the man driving a stolen Ford F250 on Route 1 around 8 a.m. The trooper and additional cruisers surrounded the truck and arrested the man without incident.

