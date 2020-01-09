SAUGUS (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police took a stabbing suspect into custody at gunpoint during the Thursday morning commute on Route 1 in Saugus.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. near the shopping plaza that includes Skechers, Vitamin Shoppe and Starbucks.
Traffic was briefly stopped following the incident, but began to flow again when cruisers moved off the road into the plaza parking lot.
State Police said the 32-year-old Revere man was driving a stolen car. He is a suspect in a “non-fatal domestic stabbing” that happened overnight in Revere.
His identity was not released because he was involved in a domestic violence case.
Revere Police responded to Jordan Street around midnight for the reported stabbing. One man was taken to the hospital.
State Police said a trooper saw the man driving a stolen Ford F250 on Route 1 around 8 a.m. The trooper and additional cruisers surrounded the truck and arrested the man without incident.