WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS) – There’s a four-way race in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary, according to a new Monmouth University poll. Voter support for former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has surged while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has seen a double-digit drop since the university’s last poll in September.
Buttigieg leads the pack with 20%, doubling his showing in the September survey. Former Vice President Joe Biden has dropped six points to 19% and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has jumped six points to 18%. Warren has lost 12 points and comes in fourth with 15%.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in fifth with 6%. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick earned less than 1% in the poll.
“The race remains fairly wide-open,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, in a statement. “To the extent that New Hampshire voters could take some cues from Iowa, it’s also worth keeping an eye on lower polling candidates like Klobuchar if any of the leading contenders stumble in the earlier Iowa contest.”
The poll shows Sanders leads among self-described liberals and voters under the age of 50. Buttigieg is ahead with self-described moderates and conservatives, while Biden is the slight favorite for voters over age 65.
According to the CBS News Battleground Tracker, 60% of New Hampshire voters are paying a lot of attention to the race.
The “first-in-the-nation” primary will be held February 11.