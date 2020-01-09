Fan Arrested At Celtics Game After Throwing Hard Seltzer Drink On CourtA fan was arrested for throwing a large can of hard seltzer onto the court during the Boston Celtics game with the San Antonio Spurs at the TD Garden Wednesday night.

Tacko Fall Has Lots Of Love For Tom Brady, New England PatriotsBoston fans already love Tacko Fall, but wait till they hear what he has to say about Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Celtics Need To Shake These First Quarter StrugglesThe Celtics have been one of the better teams in the NBA to start this season. But they have a fatal flaw that needs to be fixed quickly if they want to remain in that group.

Ainge: Referee 'Reacted Emotionally And Too Quickly' On Kemba Walker EjectionCeltics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said the referee might have just had an emotional reaction when he ejected Kemba Walker.

Kemba Walker Puzzled After First Ejection Of Basketball CareerKemba Walker has played a lot of pressure-packed basketball in his life, but he had never been ejected from a game at any level. That streak ended Wednesday night at TD Garden.