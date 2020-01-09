BURLINGTON (CBS) – A man in his 50s was killed in a house fire on Maryvale Road in Burlington Thursday afternoon. The victim’s elderly mother was rescued by a neighbor and a delivery driver.
The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The delivery driver who helped her escape was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, along with a Burlington police officer.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire conditions inside the home at about 1:00 p.m. The man was found dead inside the home.
The Burlington fire chief believes the fire started in the man’s bedroom.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the bulk of the flames, but the house was heavily damaged by the fire.
This is where the fire started. It’s the bedroom of the man who did not make it out alive, despite heroic efforts of a delivery man and a neighbor, now being treated for smoke inhalation after trying to help. #wbz pic.twitter.com/E2MihEdVc4
— Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) January 9, 2020
The fire is under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and to the Middlesex County District Attorney.