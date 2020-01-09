Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A man has been charged with posing as a ride-share driver, kidnapping a woman outside a Boston nightclub and raping her.
The suspect, Alvin Campbell Jr., is the brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell.
Prosecutors say he kidnapped a woman outside of a nightclub on December 7 and took her to Rhode Island where he raped her. Police are also investigating whether he is linked to three other sexual assaults.
City Councilor Andrea Campbell told the Boston Globe she is “extremely heartbroken and saddened.”