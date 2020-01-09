



BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A fan was arrested for throwing a drink can onto the court during the Boston Celtics game with the San Antonio Spurs at the TD Garden Wednesday night.

The can sailed over the Spurs bench and landed on the court during a game-changing swing in San Antonio’s 129-114 win.

The incident began in the third quarter when Celtics guard Kemba Walker was knocked to the court on a hard pick by LaMarcus Aldridge. There was no call from the referee and then Walker was ejected for back-to-back profanities.

The ejection didn’t sit well with Celtics fans, as a chorus of boos came raining down toward the court and then a drink came flying onto it, directly over the Spurs bench. No one was hit. Celtics spokesman Christian Megliola said the fan who threw the can was immediately found and arrested.

Boston Police later identified him as 22-year-old Justin Arnold of Everett. He was charged with disturbing a public assembly and released on bail.

The drink was initially described as a beer, but Boston Police later described it to The Boston Globe as a 20-ounce can of Truly hard seltzer.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he apologized to the Spurs. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich spoke to reporters for 33 seconds, and did not address the incident.

“I told Pop after the game I’m really sorry that they had to experience that,” Stevens said. “I hope that person’s not allowed in an NBA arena again.”

“We can’t have that,” Boston forward Gordon Hayward said. “I love our fans. I love our passion. But we’ve got to stay away from that.”

It was Kemba Walker’s first ejection in his nine-year career.

“I thought I was being nice,” said Walker, a two-time winner of the NBA’s Joe Dumars Award for sportsmanship. “I thought the ref missed the call. … The rest is history.”

Hayward scored 18 points and Jaylen Brown had 16 for Boston, which has lost two in a row for just the third time this season.

The Celtics visit Philadelphia Thursday night.

