BOSTON (CBS) – A Babson College professor who was suspended for a Facebook post about Iran has now been fired. Babson insisted that Asheen Phansey’s post on his personal Facebook page does not represent the values of the college.
Phansey called his post, which appeared to encourage Iran to choose 52 American sites as bombing targets, “a bad attempt at humor.”
Phansey deleted his post, but the school suspended the American born professor, who himself earned his MBA from Babson. The school announced Thursday afternoon he no longer works there.
“Babson College conducted a prompt and thorough investigation related to a post shared on a staff member’s personal Facebook page that does not represent the values and culture of the College,” the school said in a statement. “Based on the results of the investigation, the staff member is no longer a Babson College employee. As we have previously stated, Babson College condemns any type of threatening words and/or actions condoning violence and/or hate.”
On Wednesday night, Phansey apologized through his attorney, insisting his post was simply a bad joke.
“I am sorry that my sloppy humor was read as a threat,” he said.
In our times where terrorist acts are weekly events, there is no room for “simply a bad joke”.
Hey, “You’re Fired!” NOT a joke.