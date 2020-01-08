BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed a fourth death related to vaping in the state. A man in his 70s from Middlesex County died after he reported vaping THC – an ingredient found in marijuana.
The case is among 36 confirmed cases and 73 probable cases of e-cigarette or vaping-related lung injuries that Massachusetts has reported to federal officials.
State public health officials confirm fourth death from a vaping-associated lung injury https://t.co/lZrJFRE5Ew pic.twitter.com/ByRnxDremp
— Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) January 8, 2020
Nationwide, there have been 55 vaping-related deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“Today’s news is a tragic reminder that we must remain vigilant about the dangers of vaping,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel. “There are resources available to help people quit and we encourage anyone to use these resources.”
The state has lifted its temporary ban on vaping sales, but enacted restrictions on the sale of nicotine vaping and flavored vaping and tobacco products.
The majority of people with confirmed or probable cases of vaping-associated lung injuries are under 30 years old. Thirty-five percent vaped just nicotine, 40% vaped only THC, and 27% reported vaping both, DPH said.