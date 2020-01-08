



BOSTON (CBS) — The entire sports world — and certainly the Boston sports media — has done quite a bit of talking about Tom Brady and his future. Now, Tom Brady has spoken himself.

The quarterback posted a lengthy message on Instagram, in which he grapples with the reality of the end of the season. At the end of the message, Brady seemed to indicate that he will indeed be playing more football.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again,” Brady wrote. “And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

After Saturday night’s playoff defeat, Brady said “it’s pretty unlikely” and “hopefully unlikely” that he’ll retire. Wednesday’s Instagram message was a bit more firm.

Ever the optimist, Brady — who also posted the same message to Facebook — also managed to find positives to take away from the disappointing 2019 season, while also sending thanks to Patriots fans.

“I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain,” Brady said. “I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way.

“Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about.”