BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, after Brian Flores accepted the head coaching position in Miami, he ended up leading somewhat of a mass exodus of Patriots coaches. This year, the Patriots have already lost one coach — and he may be taking another one off New England’s staff.
A report on Wednesday from Jordan Raanan of ESPN said that the recently hired Joe Judge is eyeing current Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema to be his defensive coordinator in New York.
Joe Judge’s staff with the Giants remains somewhat of a mystery while he finalizes his deal, which should happen soon. But expect Patriots D-line coach Bret Bielema to be in the mix for defensive coordinator. #Giants #Patriots
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 8, 2020
Bielema, 49, joined the Patriots coaching staff last season, replacing Brendan Daly, who left the Patriots after five seasons last year to join the Chiefs. Bielema had been a consultant to head coach Bill Belichick in 2018.
Bielema was the head coach of Arkansas from 2013-17, and he was the head coach at Wisconsin from 2006-12. Bielema was part of a defensive staff that included Steve Belichick (secondary/safeties), Jerod Mayo (inside linebackers), DeMarcus Covington (outside linebackers) and Mike Pellegrino (cornerbacks) for the No. 1-ranked Patriots defense.