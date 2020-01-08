LEOMINSTER (CBS) – A snow squall that came through Leominster Wednesday afternoon left a mark. Police say lightning struck a tree causing most of the northern part of the city to lose power for several hours.
“We were sitting in the living room and we were just reading and all of a sudden we heard this huge bang,” said Sabrina Red.
The tree fell toward a home where three teens are home-schooled. It took out a power line as it went down.
Mid-afternoon snow squalls throughout the region whipped up the wind and left behind a dusting of snow.
“It was definitely scary,” said Maya Beland. “I was reading a book and all of a sudden it was a big bang and a like flash of light.”
“There was a small fire over there and police started showing up,” Sabrina said.
The live wire caused a small fire in the bushes that firefighters extinguished. This all happened next to busy Main Street and across Claflin Street, which is a dead end.
Power was fully restored at about 7:00 p.m.
No injuries were reported.