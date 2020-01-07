NEW YORK (CBS) – Rascal Flatts is hitting the road for one final tour across the USA, including a stop at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. The country group announced on CBS This Morning that the Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour kicks off in June.
“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” lead vocalist Gary LeVox said. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. … That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly.”
When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell – Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. pic.twitter.com/IL7Rnw1pv1
— Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) January 7, 2020
The Xfinity Center concert is scheduled for September 18. More ticket information will be available in the coming weeks, but they’ll first be available as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket.
Rascal Flatts last played the Xfinity Center in August.