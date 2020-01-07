



BOSTON (CBS) – Iran has carried out revenge attacks, firing at least a dozen missiles at two bases that house American troops in Iraq. There are no reports of any U.S. casualties.

There has been swift reaction from Massachusetts lawmakers.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley tweeted, “The White House is goading us into a reckless war without regard for those serving our nation.”

The missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases was in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week.

Sen. Ed Markey said President Donald Trump must obtain Congress’s authorization for the use of military force. “Trump’s disregard for the lives of our U.S. servicemembers, civilians, and allies with his dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran has put our people in the direct line of fire,” Markey tweeted. “I’m deeply concerned with reports of missile attacks in Iraq.”

Trump must obtain Congress’s express authorization for the use of military force. We must not get drawn into a war with Iran. #NoWarWithIran https://t.co/GOaKAxV1dU — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 8, 2020

President Trump said the damage from the attacks is being assessed and he would make a statement Wednesday morning.

“We, the people, did not want this,” Rep. Joe Kennedy tweeted. The president, who dictates foreign policy by tweet, put us here. Now, our service members are paying the ultimate price.”

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted, “This is a reminder why we need to de-escalate tension in the Middle East. The American people do not want a war with Iran.”

According to CBS News, the Al Asad airbase houses about 1,500 U.S. and coalition forces. The base was already on high-alert and recently paused their operation against ISIS fearing a revenge attack by Iran.