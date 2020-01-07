LOWELL (CBS) — The home clubhouse of the Lowell Spinners was packed with people fighting to save them on Tuesday. “What we have learned is that Major League Baseball has put forth a proposal to eliminate 42 teams,” said the general manager of the Lowell Spinners, Shawn Smith.

The Lowell Spinners is among them.

“Minor League Baseball in America is under attack, O.K., we want to save Minor League Baseball,” Jim Campanini said.

The Lowell Spinners have called the city home since 1996.

“Tens of thousands of families have come here to the city to enjoy the Spinners, to enjoy summer, it’s kind of become synonymous of what is summer in Lowell but a wonderful game and wonderful entertainment and so meaningful to so many people,” Eileen Donoghue, Lowell’s city manager, explained.

“We’re going to fight like hell to keep them here,” Mayor John Leahy said.

Leading that fight is Rep. Lori Trahan. She is taking it to Washington to be a part of a task force to keep these teams afloat.

“What’s most alarming is that the MLB is preparing to forfeit their connection to the very communities that have basically helped nurture the best talent we see on the baseball fields today,” she said.

Smith added, “There will be fewer people in the pipeline to achieve their dream.”

Right now, the reasons behind the MLB’s decision are unclear.

“I’d like to know A, what the problem is, B, what their benefits are by letting this happen. Is there a way for us to change their minds,” one man said.

The ones really striking out: those who value baseball as an American tradition available to everyone.

“These are people that can afford six dollars to come to the ballpark. They can’t afford $40 for a single ticket or $200 to take their three or four kids to a ball game. Where are the kids going to learn and see baseball if they don’t start at this level?” Campanini said.

“It’s hard to imagine this facility standing here without the affiliation to the Boston Red Sox. I don’t even want to think about that. It would be a devastating blow to the city.” Donoghue said.

The Red Sox released a statement that said: “Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball are currently engaged in a negotiation to renew the agreement that governs their longstanding relationship. We have been in direct contact with Congresswoman Lori Trahan, and David Heller given how much we value our affiliation with the Spinners and our relationship with the City of Lowell. No decisions have been made about the future of the Lowell Spinners and we are hopeful for a positive outcome for all parties.”