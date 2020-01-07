Cross The Panthers Off Josh McDaniels' Potential Destinations, As Carolina Reportedly Picks Matt Rhule As Head CoachThis may very well be the offseason where Josh McDaniels actually does leave the Patriots for the second time. But he's now down one option.

Joel Embiid May Miss Thursday's Game Vs. Celtics After Nasty Finger InjuryJoel Embiid's finger bent in a way that a finger should not bend on Monday. That may keep him out of Thursday night's meeting with the Boston Celtics.

Drew Bledsoe Explains Why Brady, Belichick May Be Motivated To Part WaysDespite all the success the two sides have enjoyed together, there may be motivated for Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick to go their separate ways.

Report: McDaniels Set To Interview With Panthers, Giants & Browns This WeekThe Patriots season is over. That has opened the door for Josh McDaniels to have some head coaching interviews this week.

Ish Smith's 27 Points Help Wizards Top No-Kemba Celts 99-94Missing Kemba Walker, the Boston Celtics became the latest NBA contender to surprisingly come up short against one of the league's worst teams, losing 99-94 to the Washington Wizards.