BOSTON (CBS) — This may very well be the offseason where Josh McDaniels actually does leave the Patriots for the second time. But he’s now down one option.
The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday reportedly decided on Baylor head coach Matt Rhule to be their next head coach.
McDaniels had been scheduled to interview with the Panthers on Tuesday, a meeting that’s likely canceled by now.
McDaniels still has interviews scheduled with the Browns and the Giants, so opportunities still await the longtime Patriots offensive coordinator. Rhule was reportedly the favorite choice for the Giants, though he’s now obviously off the market. Rhule was scheduled to interview with the Giants on Tuesday, but the Panthers didn’t let him get that far.
McDaniels is schedule to meet with the Giants on Wednesday and the Browns on Friday.