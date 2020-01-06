



FOXBORO (CBS) – Not even Patriots owner Robert Kraft knows what the future holds for Tom Brady. But if Kraft gets his wish, Brady’s storied career will come to a close in Foxboro.

In an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Kraft marveled that Brady has played for two decades with the Patriots, and said he hopes Brady either returns to New England or retires.

Kraft said before the season started, Brady felt it was important that he be a free agent after the year to decided what his next move would be. Brady went on to sign a new contract that voids after the league year concludes.

“You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right,” Kraft told NBC Sports. “I love the young man like he’s part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he play for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.”

In the interview, Kraft pointed out several Hall of Fame quarterbacks who ended their careers with new teams. Kraft used Johnny Unitas as an example. Unitas finished his career playing five games with the San Diego Chargers after 17 seasons with the Colts.

“I’m thinking of all that, of all the quarterbacks who went elsewhere, and I just hope and believe that Tom…he is so special that he’s earned the right to do what’s best for him,” Kraft told King. “But I just hope and pray we fit into his plans. He is unique in the kind of leader he is, his work ethic, his selfless nature, everything. Think about it: He’s been with us 20 percent of the life of the NFL.”

King also spoke with Brady following New England’s playoff loss to the Titans. Brady said he will “explore those opportunities whenever they are.”

“If it’s the Patriots, great. If that doesn’t work, I don’t know. I just don’t know,” said Brady. “I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I’ve just got to go do it. I’m motivated to get back to work and training.”