BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police are asking the public to help find a 14-year-old girl missing since Christmas Day. Izabel Rivera was last seen around 95 Harrishof St. in Roxbury.
Police described her as a white-Hispanic female, about 5 feet, 1 inches tall with a medium build and dark brown hair. They said she’s been known to run away in the past.
Anyone with information should call police at 617-343-4275.