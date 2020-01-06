CBSN BostonWatch Now
HOLLISTON (CBS) – Police in Holliston have found the owner of a dog found running in traffic Monday morning.

“A motorist was able to stand by with the dog after it was running in traffic on Hollis Street,” police said on social media, sharing a photo of the dog covered by a blanket. “At this time we are unsure if the dog sustained any injuries or is just fearful.”

Police were able to find the owner after asking for the public’s help on social media. Animal Control will be following up on the incident, police said.

