BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have already ruled out Kemba Walker for Monday night’s visit to the Washington Wizards. The Boston point guard will miss his third straight game with an illness.
Walker continues to battle the flu, which kept him out of Friday night’s home win over the Hawks and Saturday night’s victory over the Bulls in Chicago. In addition to missing their starting point guard on Monday night, the Celtics will also be without rookie guard Romeo Langford, who is also fighting an illness.
Marcus Smart has started in Walker’s place the last two games, averaging 11.5 points off 35 percent shooting, 7 assists and 3 rebounds in over 34 minutes of action.
Despite a handful of injuries keeping Boston from having their usual starting five for much of the last few weeks, the Celtics have won nine of their last 10 games heading into Monday night’s action. But the C’s had to work hard for their wins over the lowly Hawks and Bulls over the weekend, so they won’t be taking their road tilt against the 11-24 Wizards lightly.