Logan Ryan Rips Kyle Van Noy: 'His Revenge Tour Ended Early'Titans cornerback Logan Ryan was in the right place at the right time to drive the stake through the heart of the Patriots' season on Saturday night. Afterwards, he wanted to get something off his chest.

What's Next? Tom Brady Just One Of Many Patriots Veterans With Uncertain FuturesHere's a look toward the future. With the offseason abruptly beginning in early January for the first time in a very long time in Foxboro, here's a list of which players are set to become free agents and/or retire this offseason.

Ups & Downs: Another No-Show By Patriots Offense In Wild-Card Loss To TitansSaturday night was one big downer in Foxboro. And now the Patriots season is over.

Mike Vrabel Uses Bill Belichick's Own Trick Against Him, Helping Titans To Beat Patriots In PlayoffsMike Vrabel never coached on Bill Belichick's staff, but the former Patriots player sure has learned a lot from his old head coach. Even as an observer from afar.

Tom Brady Says He Probably Won't Retire, But Doesn't Know What His Future HoldsThe Patriots season came to an end Saturday night with a disappointing Wild-Card loss to the Titans. The focus now shifts to Tom Brady's future.