BOSTON (CBS) – Two people died early Sunday morning following an overnight fire at a Fitchburg home.
Firefighters arrived at a Highland Ave. home just after midnight and found two people unconscious. They were rushed to Leominster hospital suffering from burns.
Later Sunday morning, the fire marshal’s office announced that neither person survived.
One of the victims was found on the first floor and the other on the second. Firefighters say one of the two men was found near the door.
A hazmat team was called in after a chemical was found in the basement. It turned out to be equipment from a photo lab. Flames never reached the basement.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it is not considered suspicious at this point.