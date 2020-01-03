Comments
BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 52 seconds into overtime to send the Blue Jackets to their seventh win in nine games, 2-1 over the Bruins.
Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots and Sonny Milano also tallied to help Columbus overcome David Pastrnak’s league-leading 30th goal for Boston.
The Bruins have now lost 11 games in either overtime or the shootout.
I have been to three home games this year and all three were overtime losses….The Bruins are not physical enough…..The days of the Big Bad Bruins are gone…they are just the Bruins now.