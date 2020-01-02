FALMOUTH (CBS) – There’s a home on the market that could set a new record for Cape Cod real estate. The estate in Woods Hole is now listed at $25 million.
The house sits on Penzance Point, one of the Cape’s most exclusive enclaves. It includes a chef’s kitchen, library and stunning sun room that goes along with five bedrooms and six full bathrooms.
“This irreplaceable 9.6-acre estate in Woods Hole is the essence of coastal elegance,” the Sothebys listing reads. “It is a rare offering that encompasses an iconic main residence, a charming guesthouse, verdant grounds and gardens, a 36-foot swimming pool, and a rugged boathouse with a woodburning fireplace and a deepwater dock—all enveloped by the waters of Great Harbor and Buzzard’s Bay.”
See more photos of the property here.