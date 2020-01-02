FOXBORO (CBS) — The final injury report of wild-card weekend for the Patriots and Titans has been released. Six Patriots, including WR Julian Edelman, are listed as questionable.
Edelman has been a limited participant throughout the week but he said on the radio on Thursday that he’s feeling good.
For the Titans, wide receiver Adam Humphries — an offseason target of the Patriots — will not play, due to an ankle injury.
Here’s the complete injury report for both the Patriots and Titans for Saturday night’s matchup.
PATRIOTS
QUESTIONABLE
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
DB Terrence Brooks, Groin
LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder
WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder
CB Jonathan Jones, Groin
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
TITANS
OUT
WR Adam Humphries, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE
WR Cody Hollister, Ankle
S Dane Cruikshank, Illness
WR Kalif Raymond, Concussion
