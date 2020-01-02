Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Every year, U.S. News & World Report ranks 35 diets based on input from health experts. For 2020, the Mediterranean diet reigns supreme again.
To be ranked high on this list, a diet must be easy to follow, safe, nutritious and effective for weight loss and prevention of heart disease and diabetes.
For the third year in a row, the Mediterranean diet came in number one, with a focus on fruits and veggies, whole grains and healthy fats.
Following close behind were the dash, flexitarian and WW diet, formerly known as Weight Watchers.
Carb-restricting diets like the Paleo and Atkins diets, ranked low, as did the Keto diet which came in next to last.