Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – There could be some changes at the pump in 2020. GasBuddy is predicting that Boston will be one of several American cities to see $3-a-gallon gas this year.
The metro areas of Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. could also hit $3, while Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco and Seattle may even reach $4 a gallon.
Nationwide, drivers haven’t paid more than $3 since 2014. Experts predict national gas prices will hit a low point next month and then spike in May when there’s a seasonal switch to summer gasoline leads.
The average price right now in Massachusetts is $2.58 a gallon.