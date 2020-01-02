Edelman Among 6 Patriots Questionable For Wild Card GameThe final injury report of wild-card weekend for the Patriots and Titans has been released.

Tom Brady On Potential Final Patriots Home Game: 'I'm Not Much For Nostalgia'Whether or not Brady returns to Gillette in the future, either as a Patriot or a visitor, is not on the 42-year-old quarterback's mind as he prepares for a wild-card meeting against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

Charlotte Flair And Andrade, WWE’s Newest Power Couple, Get EngagedWWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade became engaged on New Year's Eve, capping a whirlwind year of romance for the pair.

Reinforcements Arriving For Bruins: Krejci, Krug Set To Return Vs. Blue JacketsThe Boston Bruins will get a pair of injured stars back for Thursday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. And they may get a third one back before the puck drops.

Is This It For Belichick And Brady? Patriots Are Only Thinking About TitansIs this it for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady? That is the question on the minds of many Patriots fans heading into the team's Wild Card matchup with the Tennessee Titans.