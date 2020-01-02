Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Three people were hit and one was trapped under an SUV in the Ocean State Job parking lot on Highland Ave in Seekonk Thursday afternoon, according to Seekonk police.
Emergency services received calls about the crash just after 1:30 p.m. Police said airbags were used to lift the car off of at least one person.
All three victims were women, police said, and were taken to a hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is unclear.
No charges have yet been filed. The incident is still under investigation. No further information has been released.