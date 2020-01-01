Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) – A man from New Hampshire was shot and killed in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve.
Police were called to an apartment on Summer Street just before midnight and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he died.
His name has not been made public, but the Essex District Attorney’s Office said he was 35 years old and from Salem, New Hampshire.
There have been no arrests. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.