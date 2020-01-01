BOSTON (CBS) — Josh McDaniels and Joe Judge are officially on the head coaching market.
After teams requested to interview the Patriots coaches for vacant head coaching jobs, the Patriots have granted permission on all requests, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.
For McDaniels, that permission grants him permission to interview for the head coaching jobs with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.
For Judge, he will be able to interview for the Giants’ job.
Any interviews would either take place after the Patriots get eliminated from the playoffs, or on the weekend between the conference championship and the Super Bowl, if the Patriots make it that far.
McDaniels, 43, has run the Patriots’ offense since returning to the franchise in 2012. Prior to that, he was the team’s offensive coordinator from 2005-08. He had a brief run as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, where he went 11-17 before getting fired.
Judge, 37, was the Patriots’ special teams coordinator from 2015-18. He maintained those responsibilities for this season, while adding receivers coach to his resume. He was also a special teams assistant at the University of Alabama under Nick Saban from 2009-11, before taking that same title in New England from 2012-14.